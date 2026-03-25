When Sarpanch Meets The King: Harmanpreet Singh Shares His Delight Upon Meeting Virat Kohli

In a rare yet beautiful crossover in Indian sports, Hockey India captain Harmanpreet Singh met Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli in Bengaluru. The two icons from two different fields of play set the internet on fire with just one picture.

Harmanpreet and Virat represent India in two different sports and have helped bring immense glory to the nation with their unwavering determination. Their passion knows no bounds, and it is observed as an inspiration to several up-and-coming athletes.

Harmanpreet Singh Beams After Meeting Virat Kohli

Players of the Indian Premier League's Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Hockey India League's JSW Soorma Hockey Club met each other. Athletes from both sides engaged in interactions and clicked pictures with each other.

Hockey India captain Harmanpreet Singh interacted with Virat Kohli, expressing his delight upon meeting the superstar Indian cricketer. On social media, the drag-flicker praised his discipline, dedication, and consistency.

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Harmanpreet also spoke about their shared mindset of staying focused, improving, and giving their best for India, which connects them.

"Really nice catching up with @imVkohli. Always respect the way he carries himself and the effort he puts into his game every single day. Different sports, but the mindset is the same, stay disciplined, keep improving, and give your best for. Good conversation, good vibes," Harmanpreet Singh wrote on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

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Also Read: Navdeep Saini Steps In For Injured Harshit Rana At KKR Ahead Of IPL 2026

Virat Kohli In Fine Touch Ahead Of IPL 2026 Season-Opener Campaign

Virat Kohli will be in action for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 season. Preparations have already begun in full swing in Bengaluru, and most of the players have undergone intense training sessions.

Virat Kohli, in particular, has been pushing to the limits as he gears up for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. He scored 45 off 19 deliveries.

RCB's Batting Coach and Mentor Dinesh Karthik expressed his thoughts on Virat Kohli's outing and said that he played nicely up front and produced some lovely shots.