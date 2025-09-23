Smriti Mandhana's Reign Continues At Top, Deepti Sharma Gains Big In Latest ICC ODI Rankings

Smriti Mandhana has maintained his dominance in the latest ICC ODI Women's Player Rankings. The Indian vice-captain is at the top of the rankings, while Deepti Sharma has moved up two spots to 5th position.

Smriti Mandhana Continues To Dominate ICC Batting Ranking

Mandhana has enjoyed a stellar season so far, and his continuous brilliance has helped him to open up a massive lead at the top. She has accumulated 818 rating points, 87 more than his nearest competitor, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt. Beth Monney has also closed in on the top two, but as things stand, Mandhana will enter the World Cup as the top-ranked ODI batter on home soil. Her last five ODI scores were 125,117,58, 45 and 42.

South Africa's batter Tazmin Brits has moved 15 spots up to 6th in batting. Brits in ODIs in the 2025 calendar averages 91.85, hitting 643 runs at a strike rate of 94.14.

Pacer Kranti Gaud has maintained his fine start to international cricket and has moved up 23 spots to 39th, while Sophie Ecclestone has continued to top the ODI bowling rankings. Ash Gardner and Megan Schutt remain the 2nd and third best bowlers in the limited over format.

Gardner continues to dominate the all-rounder rankings, but South Africa's Marizanne Kapp has managed to cut the gap to just 32 rating points.

India Will Start AS One Of The Favourites In Women's ICC ODI World Cup

The ICC ODI World Cup is set to kick off on September 30, and India are pitted as one of the favourites on home soil. Despite a 2-1 defeat against Australia in the recently held ODI series, the Women In Blue proved they are here to prove their credentials. Mandhana will have the onus to propel the Indian batting unit. The 29-year-old has amassed a total of 300 runs at an average of 100.00 and with a strike rate of 138.25.