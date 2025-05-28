RCB Leave Previous Champions MI, CSK And KKR Behind By Becoming The First-Ever IPL Team To Register Unique Record

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru have stormed into the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are being expected as one of the favorites to win the trophy and end their title drought. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded their highest-ever run chase by beating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. RCB chased down a record 227 runs with eight balls to spare. This is the first time since 2016 that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have finished in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table.

Rajat Patidar has been nothing but extremely brilliant as the RCB skipper this year. Bengaluru have played three finals (2009, 2011, and 2016) in the history of the IPL, and they have ended up bottling them all. But this season, RCB have played their best cricket in the history of the IPL, and this might be the season where they can finally say 'Ee Salla Cup Namde'.

RCB Become First IPL Team In 18 Years To Script Unique History

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defied all odds this season and have stunned all their arch-rivals this season. The inclusion of Phil Salt and Josh Hazlewood has reaped some great results for the franchise. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have scripted a unique record that no other previous IPL champions such as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT), or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have.

In the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won all their away games. RCB are now the first team to register this record, and they have earned the bragging rights over their contemporaries such as MI, CSK, KKR, and others.

