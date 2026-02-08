Yuvraj Singh Commends Rohit Paudel-led Nepal For Fearless Performance Against England In T20 World Cup 2026: 'This Is How Teams Grow'

T20 World Cup 2026: Despite being an associate nation, Nepal won every cricket fan’s heart with their valiant effort in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 8.

Nepal Win Cricket Fans' Hearts Despite Defeat To England

Even though Nepal conceded a narrow four-run defeat to the Three Lions, their bold performance will be remembered. Rohit Paudel’s side gave everything in their bid to clinch a win but missed out on the points by just a whisker.

Yuvraj Singh Heaps Praise On Nepal's Bold Performance Against England

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh showered praise on Nepal for their spirited performance against England, saying that this is how “teams grow, and champions rise.”

He also expressed “huge respect” for Rohit Paudel’s team for taking on one of the best sides in the world and fighting until the very end.

"Huge respect to Nepal. Took on one of the best teams in the world, stayed in the fight till the very last ball and showed what belief and heart can do! This is how teams grow and this is how champions rise. The cricketing world is watching," Yuvraj Singh wrote on his official X handle.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal.

Jacob Bethell (55 runs from 35 balls) and Harry Brook (53 runs from 32 balls) delivered superb performances in the first innings. Later, Will Jacks (39* runs from 18 balls) played a clutch knock to propel England to 184/7.

Dipendra Singh Airee and Nandan Yadav led the Nepalese bowling attack with two wickets each, while Sher Malla and Sandeep Lamichhane claimed one apiece.

During the run chase, Kushal Bhurtel (29 runs from 17 balls) gave Nepal a solid start. Later, Dipendra Singh Airee (44 runs from 29 balls) and Lokesh Bam (39* runs from 20 balls) fought valiantly against the English bowling attack until the last ball.

In the final over, Nepal needed 10 runs from six deliveries to clinch victory. Although they fell short, the players’ efforts will always be remembered.