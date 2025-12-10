India Encounter Big Problem Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Star Trio In Dire Need To Turn Things Around Prior To Marquee ICC Event

India continue to experience contrasting futures as far as red ball and white ball games are concerned. The 'men in blue' are busy preparing for the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup that will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, and they will have to be at their best to retain the title in front of their home crowd.

India are locking horns with South Africa in a five-match ODI series. The first T20I unfolded like a horror show for South Africa, and they managed to score just 74 runs in response to India's 175. India currently look invincible in the shortest international format, but they still have one important crisis to address.

Indian Batters Under The Scanner

India haven't lost a T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership since their World T20 win in 2024. Unfortunately for the Indian skipper, his form has become a matter of huge concern, and he is not being able to score big runs. Suryakumar Yadav is averaging just over fifteen in all the T20Is that he has played in 2025.

Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are also averaging under 25, and with the 2026 T20 World Cup just two months away, the star trio needs to do something about their form.

Indian Batters With Worst Batting Averages In 2025

Suryakumar Yadav: 196 runs at an average of 15.07

196 runs at an average of 15.07 Sanju Samson: 185 runs at an average of 18.50

185 runs at an average of 18.50 Axar Patel: 139 runs at an average of 19.85

139 runs at an average of 19.85 Shivam Dube: 159 runs at an average of 22.71

159 runs at an average of 22.71 Hardik Pandya: 160 runs at an average of 22.85

India Look To Extend Lead In Five-Match T20I Series