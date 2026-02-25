India vs Pakistan Clash in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Not Possible After England's Win

India vs Pakistan: The Men in Blue beat Pakistan in the group-stage and then there were possibilities of the two arch-rivals locking horns again, but that will not happen in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. A dream India-Pakistan clash at the T20 WC semi-final will not happen now that England have got the better of the Men in Green. But in case the two Asian cricketing giants reach the semi-final, there will always be a possibility of the two sides clashing in the summit clash.

No Ind-Pak Semis

Once England beat Pakistan by two wickets, it was clear that India and Pakistan will not meet in the final four stage. As per the tournament's pre-decided seedings, the toppers of Group 1 will take on the runners-up of Group 2 in the first semi-final. And, the winner of Group 2 and the runner-up from Group 1 will take part in the other semi-final. England have topped their group, which means Pakistan would take on the winner of Group 1, which will certainly not be India after their loss against South Africa.

In fact, if India finish runner up in their group, they would take on England. Pakistan have one more Super 8 game to go and that is against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, India will take on Zimbabwe and West Indies in their remaining two Super 8 games. The Men in Blue are primed to win both their remaining Super 8 games.

Asian Giants in Tricky Spot

Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan are the three Asian teams in the fray to make the final four. At the moment, the chances of all three sides to make the semi-final looks tricky. The next few Super 8 games would be thrilling to say the least.