WATCH | J&K's Paras Dogra Headbutts Karnataka Player During Ranji Final; KL Rahul's Reaction is EPIC
Ranji Trophy Final: Things got heated in the middle as Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra resorted to headbutting a Karnataka player.
Ranji Trophy Final: Things got messy in the middle during Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday. Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra, who was batting in the middle, got into an altercation with a Karnataka fielder. Dogra went on to headbutt a substitute fielder during the final and that has created massive chaos. Once the headbutt happened, senior players KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stepped in to take stalk of things.
WATCH VIDEO
The shocking incident took place in the 101st over of the J&K innings. Dogra edged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna for a streaky boundary and that is when a few words were exchanged between the J&K captain and substitute fielder KV Aneesh at forward short leg.
At the time of filing the copy, Dogra is on 63* and looking good to go on and get a three-figure score. Jammu and Kashmir are 449 for five and are in total control of the summit clash. Shubham Pundir has been the star of the show for J&K. He hit a brilliant 121.
Prasidh Krishna has been the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka. He has already picked up three wickets and looks good for more.
J&K would ideally look to continue on and bat Karnataka out of the game.
Day 1: AS IT HAPPENED
Earlier on Day 1, Dogra, just after two overs into the session as he walked off the field after being hit by a sharp bouncer from Vijaykumar Vyshak. Paras scored nine runs from 48 balls before leaving the ground.
Star player Abdul Samad, who came in place of Paras, rotated the strike well from the start as he was looking in good touch. Samad scored three back-to-back boundaries in the 69th over to put more pressure on the Karnataka side, who were looking for a wicket.
