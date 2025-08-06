Harry Brook Insults Gautam Gambhir; Rejects India Coach's Choice of Naming Him POTS, Reckons Joe Root Deserved it

India vs England: In the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, the coach's of both sides - India and England - had to pick the Player of the Series from the opposition. While Brendon McCullum picked Shubman Gill as his Player of the Series, Gambhir's choice was Harry Brook. Less than a week of the Test getting over, Brook has audaciously rejected Gambhir's choice of picking him. Brook amassed 481 runs at an average of 53.44 in five Tests. This featured a mind-boggling 111 at The Oval on the final day. Brook reckons Joe Root deserved it more as he had scored more runs during the five-match series.

'I didn't score as many runs as Rooty'

"I didn't score as many runs as Rooty (Joe Root), so I probably think he should be Man of the Series or Man of the Summer," Brook told in a conversation with BBC. "He has been for many years."

"It's been a very intense series. After every game, we've all been absolutely knackered. So we've put everything on the line. We haven't left anything out there. And yeah, it's been an awesome series to be part of, even that finish there. I know we're on the wrong side of it, but it's such a good advert for Test Cricket and hopefully people will carry on watching it," Brook said during the post-match presentation.

Siraj Has Final Laugh

Now, just imagine had India lost the match - the Oval game would have been remembered for Mohammed Siraj's dropped catch. But Siraj's hardwork and belief paid off as he emerged as India's hero at Oval on the final day. Siraj picked up five wickets to power India to a six-run win. His good show also earned him the Player of the Match.