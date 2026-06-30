Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make his Much-awaited Debut Against England? Captain Shreyas Iyer Keeps Everyone Guessing

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-anticipated debut will be in focus as India prepare to face England in a five-match T20I series starting on Wednesday. Following a maiden series defeat against Ireland, pressure will be on Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut In 1st IND vs ENG T20I?

Following a brilliant IPL 2026, optimism had grown over Vaibhav's ability and calls grew to include the 15-year-old in the senior setup. BCCI acknowledged it by including the teenage prodigy in India's T20I setup. But wait for his debut has grown and now ahead of the 1st T20I clash against England, he has once again hogged the limelight.

On being asked about Vaibhav's prospects. captain Shreyas Iyer said, “Our hands are tied. This is very private. We can't let everyone know what combination we are going to play because the opponents would also find out. He's a brilliant prodigy and whenever he gets an opportunity to play, he will perform brilliantly."

Vaibhav's fearless approach has breathed new air into India's batting lineup andhe is being seen as India's next go-to man. The Men In Blue already have a fiery top order with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and ishan Kishan having the ability to destroy any opponents on their day.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Have His Own Dressing Room In England

Vaibhav's rapid rise hasn't gone unnoticed, but he might not have complete access to Team India's dressing room in the England tour.

However, his tender age could restrict him from using the Team India dressing room on English soil. As per The Guardian, as the England series is an ICC event, strict guidelines and compliance will be in place for the T20I series. Both the ICC and the ECB currently don't allow players under the 16-year-old bracket to use the senior dressing room due to safeguarding procedures.

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