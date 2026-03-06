Harry Brook Rues Over Missed Chance That Might Have Pivoted Semifinal Result In England's Favour: ‘I Made a Big Mistake’

Harry Brook walks off the field after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai | Image: AP

England skipper Harry Brook has acknowledged that his fumble during the IND-ENG semifinal encounter had cost the team a spot in the T20 World Cup summit clash.

During the second ball of the third over during the India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal clash, Sanju Samson chipped a delivery off Jofra Archer towards mid-on, and it sailed towards the England captain.

Harry Brook, however, could not get a good grasp on the ball as it popped out and went down on the ground. It was a clinical error from the English skipper, but the stadium erupted in cheers.

Harry Brook Admits Missed Opportunity Could Have Changed England's Fate in T20 WC Semifinal

Harry Brook admitted he made a huge mistake by dropping Sanju Samson's catch and acknowledged that catches win matches, and if things did not go their way while in action.

The English skipper further says that their mistimed executions cost them the chance to advance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand.

"Absolutely. I’ll hold my hands up and say that I made a big mistake there, dropping Samson. As the old saying goes, catches win matches, and unfortunately, things just didn’t go our way in the field tonight. At the end of the day, it cost us. Just a bit of mis-execution here and there," Harry Brook said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Team India Advance To The Final, WilL Face NZ In Ahmedabad

Sanju Samson made use of the extra lifeline from Harry Brook and continued his purple patch for the Indian cricket team. The wicketkeeper-batter delivered a splendid 42-ball 89, smashing seven sixes and eight boundaries.

Team India received proper batting aid from Ishan Kishan, who bounced back in form with a splendid 39. Shivam Dube came up in the order and smashed a 25-ball 43.

Hardik Pandya also charged up with a beautiful 27-run cameo off 12 balls. Even Tilak Varma brought some aggression with a brilliant seven-ball 21, helping India reach 253/7.

Jacob Bethell's clinical knock primarily powered England, scoring 105 off 48 deliveries. But they fell short by just seven runs in the knockouts.