Harry Brook Shares How England Seized Control In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series vs India Before 4th Test

Harry Brook, England's middle-order batter in Test cricket, has opened up about the hosts gaining a boost of confidence against Team India in the ongoing Anderson-Trophy series. The English batter believes the opposition's overly cautious approach at the Edgbaston Test, which led them to set a massive total, has helped them achieve confidence as they head into the remaining two matches.

Harry Brook Shares Insights On How England Seized Control Of The Anderson-Tendulkar Series

England Cricket has gained a firm hold on the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against Team India. With a 2-1 lead over the visitors, the Ben Stokes-led side has picked up a firm grasp in the series, with one more win needed to seal the win.

The Englishmen have won at Headingley and Lord's, while India clinched success at Edgbaston. Both sides have showcased competitive prowess and heated action, making the test series a must-see red-ball action.

Harry Brook offered his insights on how England has sealed a chokehold on India in the series so far. He believes that the Indian side had shown signs of hesitation while setting the targets on the scoreboard, which helped them gain confidence.

“We saw them set a ridiculous total for us at Edgbaston. They were a little bit scared of setting us a total that we could potentially get. So that played into our favour and gave us a lot of confidence as well, going into other games going forward,” Harry Brook said in the pre-match press conference in Manchester, UK.

England Announce Playing XI For Old Trafford Test Against India

England Cricket has finalised its 11-man force, which will face off against Team India in the fourth Test match at the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The ECB has opted for a similar line-up, which helped them succeed in the nail-biting Lord's clash, where England secured a win by 22 runs. The English side has made just one change in the Playing XI.

Liam Dawson has returned to the English test fold after an eight-year absence. The 35-year-old spinner replaces Shoaib Bashir, who went down with an injury during the third test match. Despite the setback, Bashir helped win it all after picking the prized wicket of Mohammed Siraj.