Mohammed Siraj Gears Up For Redemption, Pacer Speaks On Sharpening Batting Skills After Lord’s Heartbreak

Mohammed Siraj, the Indian fast bowler, has revealed that he is honing his skills with the bat following the heartbreaking loss at Lord's. The pacer would aim for redemption in the upcoming test match against England, and he has begun putting all his work with the bat to stand against the opposition as a tailender batter. Siraj expressed that the Lord's defeat was heartbreaking as his teammates had put a lot of effort into the last day of action.

Mohammed Siraj Eyes Comeback against England, Intensifies Batting Drills In The Nets

The Indian Cricket Team suffered one of the most heartbreaking defeats in recent memory after Mohammed Siraj lost his wicket, with England sweeping the win. The Ben Stokes-led side picked a 2-1 series lead, while the Indian side was left shaken following the painful loss. With the Old Trafford test approaching soon, the Shubman Gill-led Team India would be hungry for a sensational win in Manchester to level it up once again.

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is already putting in the efforts and has revealed that he is working hard to improve his batting skills.

"I am very emotional. It could have been 2-1. Jaddu bhai fought so hard, but then I told myself the series isn't over & I will work on my batting. We've been working hard on our batting since the Australia tour. Losing by 22 runs was heartbreaking," Mohammed Siraj said during the press conference.

Mohammed Siraj Confirms Jasprit Bumrah's Availability For Fourth Test

Team India is in a peculiar position after the series pivoted to England's favour following the Lord's heartbreak. The Three Lions need just one more win to seal the series win, and the Indian side needs their best men in action for the upcoming test match.

As speculations continued over Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the fourth test match, Mohammed Siraj has revealed that the talismanic Indian fast bowler will be a part of the playing squad in Manchester. However, no official word has been shared by the Indian Cricket Team.