Harry Brook vs Varun Chakravarthy; Matchup to Watch Out For During India-England T20 WC 2026 Semi-Final

Ind vs Eng, T20 WC 2026: In what promises to be a cracker of a semi-final, India face England at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday. With a spot in the final up for grabs, it is all to play for. In T20s, especially in the IPL over the years, we have seen matchups deciding the course of games. Today as well, there would be a number of matchups on play. But it is the matchup between Varun Chakravarthy and Harry Brook that would be one to watch out for.

Harry Brook vs Varun Chakravarthy

This is a matchup that favours India and hence it would be upto captain Suryakumar Yadav to see how he brings it into play. The world No. 1 T20I bowler Chakravarthy has had the wood over England captain Harry Brook. Chakravarthy has dismissed Brook thrice in a space of 18 balls. This clearly shows that Brook has his problems in picking Chakravarthy, who is a wily customer.

It would be interesting to see how Suryakumar uses Chakravarthy. Will he hold Chakravarthy's over in case Brook comes in late or will he be introduced even otherwise? We will have the answer to this in a few years. This matchup surely has been spoken about in the dressing-room ahead of the crunch clash.

While Brook has been the main man for England, Chakravarthy has not been at his best in the ongoing marquee event, but all that means nothing tonight as it is a new day and a new match.

Ind vs Eng T20I H2H