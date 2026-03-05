Suryakumar Yadav vs Adil Rashid; R. Ashwin Picks Matchup That Could Decide Winner of India-England T20 WC Semi-Final

India vs England: In hours from now, India would take on England in what is expected to be an high-octane T20 World Cup clash. Given that it is the semi-final, hence it is all to play for when the two sides meet. Strategies would have been made by both sides looking at favourable matchups. Ahead of the clash, former India cricketer R. Ashwin said that he reckons the matchup between Adil Rashid and Suryakumar Yadav would be an interesting one. With Rashid in red-hot for, Ashwin reckons Suryakumar is the one who could take him down.

SKY vs Rashid

"Surya will be a very crucial point against this England bowling. Adil Rashid is bowling very slowly. You will have to sweep him and the batter who can do it is Surya. This is one match-up I am looking forward to," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

"If I were in Surya's shoes, I would not be worried at all. I am the captain of the team. There is nothing to be worried. It's okay that the form is a little bit here and there. I know in two-three games he has not scored but the best way to do it is to stay ahead of the game. He needs to think tactically. I am sure he would have done his homework. I think he should go with a blank and clear mind. I don't see concerns with his batting at all," he explained.

Surya on Home Turf

India's captain, Suryakumar, who hails from Mumbai, would know every inch of the Wankhede stadium. His understanding of the conditions and the venue could work in India's favour.

