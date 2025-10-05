Updated 5 October 2025 at 15:12 IST
Harshit Rana's Australia Selection Sparks Major Controversy: 'A Constant Yes Man To Gautam Gambhir'
Harshit Rana's selection in India's ODI and T20I squads for the Australia tour sparked a major debate.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
In order to build up for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, India have announced a strong squad for the upcoming Australia tour. Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain and will lead the Men In Blue starting from the three-match series in Australia.
Gautam Gambhir, Harshit Rana Slammed After Australia Squad Selection
This will be a big step for Gill to fill the shoes of Rohit Sharma, who is considered one of the greatest in white ball formats. The Test captaincy can be seen as a stepping stone for Gill to become the all-format captain. Amid the captaincy debate, Harshit Rana's selection sparked a curious debate.
The fast bowler has hardly done anything notable in his brief international career, but has been one of the handful of cricketers who have been a constant presence in all three formats for India. Pointing out his selection, former chief selector Kris Srikkanth took a dig at head coach Gautam Gambhir.
On his YouTube channel, he said, “There is only one permanent member - Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team. You don't pick some irrespective if they do well and take others even if they don't. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected. You should start building towards the 2027 World Cup. But I feel they've not. If you pick Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy among the probabilities, then you can wave goodbye to the trophy.”
Also Read: Rohit Sharma Predicted The End Of His Captaincy Run In 2012? Ex-IND Skipper's 13-Year-Old Tweet Resurfaces After Shubman Gill Replaces Him
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Get Ample Amount Of ODIs before 2027 World Cup
Despite rumours over their ODI future, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been selected in the ODI squad. The Champions Trophy final, eight months ago, happened to be the last ODI they took part in and on the road to the 2027 ODI World Cup. The men In Blue are scheduled to be involved in 27 ODIs, and given the stature of these two stalwarts, it could prove to be substantial for the showpiece event.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 5 October 2025 at 15:12 IST