Harshit Rana's Australia Selection Sparks Major Controversy: 'A Constant Yes Man To Gautam Gambhir'

In order to build up for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, India have announced a strong squad for the upcoming Australia tour. Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain and will lead the Men In Blue starting from the three-match series in Australia.

Gautam Gambhir, Harshit Rana Slammed After Australia Squad Selection

This will be a big step for Gill to fill the shoes of Rohit Sharma, who is considered one of the greatest in white ball formats. The Test captaincy can be seen as a stepping stone for Gill to become the all-format captain. Amid the captaincy debate, Harshit Rana's selection sparked a curious debate.

The fast bowler has hardly done anything notable in his brief international career, but has been one of the handful of cricketers who have been a constant presence in all three formats for India. Pointing out his selection, former chief selector Kris Srikkanth took a dig at head coach Gautam Gambhir.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “There is only one permanent member - Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team. You don't pick some irrespective if they do well and take others even if they don't. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected. You should start building towards the 2027 World Cup. But I feel they've not. If you pick Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy among the probabilities, then you can wave goodbye to the trophy.”

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Will Get Ample Amount Of ODIs before 2027 World Cup