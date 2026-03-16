Harshit Rana Hobbling on Crutches Puts His IPL 2026 Status at Risk; Three Pacers KKR May Pick as Replacements

Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates a wicket during the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata | Image: ANI

The concern around Harshit Rana's status for the IPL 2026 season rapidly surges after his latest appearance in New Delhi. The Indian pacer is recovering from an injury, but is far from one hundred per cent. With the Indian Premier League approaching, it would be a major headache for KKR.

Harshit Rana suffered a knee injury during the T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. The Indian pacer was deemed unfit following scans and consultations with specialists, with Mohammed Siraj being brought in as his replacement. The Indian pacer's knee issue put him on the back seat.

Walking on Crutches, Harshit Rana Doubtful IPL 2026 Season

Team India pacer Harshit Rana was recently spotted at the BCCI's annual NAMAN Awards in New Delhi. He was seen walking with the help of a crutch upon his arrival at the event.

The pacer attended the ceremony and was adjudged the best International Debut (Men) for the 2024-25 season following a thunderous performance for the Indian cricket team. IPL chairperson Arun Dhumal presented the award to Harshit Rana by walking down the stage.

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Harshit Rana underwent surgery in February and is expected to take up to three months for a full recovery. With Rana's injury rehabilitation expected to take some time, it looks like the Indian pacer could be out of action for the IPL 2026 season.

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Check Out Three Possible Replacements For KKR

With Rana's status in doubt, KKR would be in a race against time to bring up a replacement. Harshit has been a frontline bowler for the three-time IPL champions.

The Kolkata Knight Riders could go for three possible replacements:

Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal brings proper accuracy in death over with his pristine yorker deliveries. It could be beneficial for any team in T20 cricket, making him one of the strongest candidates to replace Harshit Rana in KKR.

Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya emerges as a solid left-arm pace bowler who offers a different angle. His swing capacity and ability to deliver various variations make him another effective bowler on slower surfaces.

Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh could be another brilliant option for KKR. He went unsold in the IPL auction, which was a surprise. The pacer has featured for CSK and SRH, but could not deliver proper numbers in the preceding season.