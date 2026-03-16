Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat Similar to India's Abhishek Sharma? Mohammad Amir Makes Shocking Comparison

Ban vs Pak: Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat recently made his debut. He played as the opener in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The young cricketer scored 18 in his debut at the highest level but improved well and hit his first fifty in the very next contest. In the second ODI, he hammered 75 off just 48 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes. In the final ODI, all he could manage was six runs. But, can he now be compared with World's No. 1 T20I batter, Abhishek Sharma?

‘Seen potential in Maaz Sadaqat’

While most would not dare to make a comparison like that, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir showed the audacity and claimed that the two are similar.

"Who is the Abhishek Sharma in Pakistan team?" asked a fan to Amir during a live session on his YouTube channel.

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His response: "I don't know if Abhishek Sharma should be in our team or not. But now that you have seen the potential in Maaz Sadaqat, you should pay special attention to how we should make him a player.

"It is the captain, management and system which make or ruin the career of a player. I am telling you this from my experience. It is his (Maaz's) job and our system's job as well to not distract him and to keep him focused. If you pay attention to Maaz Sadaqat and he works on his technique, he can become a player," he added.

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