'With Rohit And Virat, It Makes A Very Strong Team': World Cup Winner Lauds India Team Duo Ahead Of 2nd IND vs SA ODI

Former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal hailed praises for the legendary duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their performance in the 1st ODI in Ranchi.

The duo built a match-winning partnership of 136 runs off 109 deliveries, helping India set a massive score of 349/8 in 50 overs. Additionally, the home side bowled the Proteas out for 332 runs to take a 1-0 lead against South Africa.

Madan Lal Admits To Enjoying Watching Rohit Sharma Open

The World Cup winner shared that the already strong team becomes a bit stronger whenever the two are involved, given their experience in the game.

While talking about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to ANI, Madan Lal shared, "Our ODI team is really good. With Rohit and Virat, it makes a very strong team. We already had a strong team, but with them, it becomes even stronger because they are experienced."

He further added, "Virat Kohli is such a clever player. He knows what he is doing. Rohit Sharma, as an opener, nobody can beat him and his shots. I enjoy Rohit a little more."

Madan Lal On The Importance Of Having Senior Players In The Team

In the same interview, the former Indian cricketer shared that it was important to have a mix of players in a team. He shared that oftentimes teams would have youngsters to work their bodies but no brains to control the game.

Madan Lal explained, "There should be a mix and match in team combination (for the 2026 T20 World Cup). It is essential to have senior players too, so that they can control the game. Sometimes, as a youngster, your bodies work, but your brains do not. So it is important to have someone who can control the game."