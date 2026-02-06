Updated 6 February 2026 at 21:27 IST
Harshit Rana Officially Ruled Out of T20 World Cup Due To Knee Injury; Mohammed Siraj Drafted In As Replacement
Harshit Rana is ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a knee injury. Mohammed Siraj replaces him in India’s squad led by Suryakumar Yadav, as the team gears up for the marquee tournament.
Harshit Rana | Image: AP
Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian seamer suffered a knee injury during the pre-tournament warm-up fixture against South Africa in Navi Mumbai. The selection committee has promptly drafted a replacement, with Mohammed Siraj stepping in for the marquee spectacle.
India’s updated squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj.
