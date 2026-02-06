Team India Considering Two Spinners In Playing XI For T20 World Cup? Suryakumar Yadav Spills The Beans

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on the chances of having two spinners in the Playing XI. SKY has admitted that having credible spin bowlers like Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav is an added advantage.

The Indian cricket team has solid spin-bowling options like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy in place for the T20 World Cup. With the Indian subcontinental conditions known to favour spinners, there are chances that the Men in Blue could feature two of their best spin options in action throughout the marquee event.

Suryakumar Yadav Sees the Benefit Of Having Two Spinners In India XI

Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that Team India would definitely field two wrist spinners if the conditions allow them to do so. The Indian skipper added that everything would depend on the combination they want to have against the opposing side.

Captain SKY added that having world-class wrist spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, and selecting between the two of them, is a good headache.

"This is an added advantage that you have such good bowlers available. But at the same time, you have to see the combination against the opposing team and who you want to play.

"If there is a need to field two wrist spinners, then we will definitely do so. But yes, it is always good to have options like Varun Chakraborty and Kuldeep Yadav, two of the best spinners in the world, and it is a very good headache," Suryakumar Yadav said at the pre-match press conference.

Team India Set to Kick off T20 World CUp Campaign Against USA

Team India is coming off a sensational performance against New Zealand in a five-match T20I series at home. The hosts sealed a 4-1 victory over the Kiwis, with batters like Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan displaying utter dominance.

The Indian bowling arsenal also looked lethal and has proven itself as proven wicket-takers in the limited-over format.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team also put up an incredible performance in their sole warm-up fixture ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 against South Africa. A 30-wicket victory over the Proteas Men displayed their preparedness for the T20 World Cup.