Team India Lift Sixth U19 World Cup Title; Boys In Blue Defeat England By 100 Runs In Summit Clash

The Under-19 Indian cricket team have made history after defeating England at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. At the Harare Sports Club, India dominated with the bat, with Vaibhav Sooryacanshi lighting the stage on fire with his record-setting 175 off just 80 balls.

The India U19 bowlers also put up a crafty display, restricting the U19 English batters and picking up timely wickets. Falconer made a significant push with his gritty knock, but the Boys in Blue stood tall against the opposition, sealing a 100-run victory in Harare.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Pushes India Towards A Mammoth 412/9 Score

The Boys in Blue opted to bat first, and opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered his finest innings for India with a brilliant 80-ball 175. The 14-year-old smashed 15 boundaries and 15 sixes, putting India in top gear against the English bowlers. Aaron George was dismissed early on, scoring nine off 11 deliveries.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre pulled off a firm half-century, scoring 53 off 51 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu scored 40 off 31 balls.

Vihaan Malhotra and Vedant Trivedi also put up a decent outing, scoring 30 and 32 runs, respectively. Ambrish RS put up a 24-ball 18, while Kaisha Chouhan remained unbeaten in the competition, scoring 37 off 20 deliveries.

The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian cricket team posted the highest total of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, scoring 412/9 runs in 50 overs.

Falconer Makes Gritty Push, But England Still Fall Short

England kicked off the daunting chase, with opener Joseph Moores scoring 17 before being bowled out by Ambrish RS. Ben Dawkins put up a decent 66 off 56, while Ben Mayes scored a 28-ball 45 in the U19 summit clash in Harare.

Skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew put up a fiery 18-ball 31 and looked well on track before being dismissed via caught out.

Caleb Falconer put up a pivotal knock, scoring a gritty 115 off just 67 deliveries in the competition. He smashed nine boundaries and seven sixes during the chase.

India U19 picked up some major throughs in the middle-order after Ralphie Albert was dismissed via run-out. Deepesh Devendran then dismissed Farhan Ahmed and Sebastian Morgan. James Minto scored 28, while Manny Lumsden scored just three before being dismissed.