WATCH| Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action At T20 World Cup 2026 Captains' Carnival

Suryakumar Yadav smiles during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at BCCI headquarter in Mumbai, | Image: AP

On February 5, 2026, the captains of the participating teams in the upcoming ICC T20 Men's World Cup gathered for the Captains' Carnival. The event was simultaneously held in Mumbai and Colombo and offered an early glimpse into the excitement surrounding the 10th edition of the tournament.

The event featured the captains of the participating teams competing in cricket challenges and interacting with digital content creators. The event concluded with a press conference at both venues.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen in a fun mood at the Captains' Carnival, hilariously entertaining the fans with cricket challenges and mimicking his teammates. Notably, Suryakumar Yadav was seen mimicking his teammate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action at the event.

Suryakumar Yadav Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action At Captains' Carnival

In a video posted on social media, the India skipper could be seen copying Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action with perfect precision. In the viral video, Suryakumar Yadav could be seen mimicking Bumrah's distinctive run-up and bowling action.

Additionally, Suryakumar was also seen copying the bowler's celebration after his bowling action. The video went viral soon after, as fans found it hilarious to see the skipper copying his teammates.

Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will run from February 7 to March 8, 2026, featuring 20 teams in 55 matches.

India To Play USA In World Cup Opener