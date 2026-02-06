Updated 6 February 2026 at 14:47 IST
WATCH| Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action At T20 World Cup 2026 Captains' Carnival
On February 5, 2026, the Captains' Carnival was simultaneously held in Mumbai and Colombo, offering an early glimpse into the excitement surrounding the 10th edition of the tournament.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
On February 5, 2026, the captains of the participating teams in the upcoming ICC T20 Men's World Cup gathered for the Captains' Carnival. The event was simultaneously held in Mumbai and Colombo and offered an early glimpse into the excitement surrounding the 10th edition of the tournament.
The event featured the captains of the participating teams competing in cricket challenges and interacting with digital content creators. The event concluded with a press conference at both venues.
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen in a fun mood at the Captains' Carnival, hilariously entertaining the fans with cricket challenges and mimicking his teammates. Notably, Suryakumar Yadav was seen mimicking his teammate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action at the event.
ALSO READ- LIVE UPDATES | IND vs ENG, U19 WC FINAL: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 55 Ball Century Against England
Advertisement
Suryakumar Yadav Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action At Captains' Carnival
In a video posted on social media, the India skipper could be seen copying Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action with perfect precision. In the viral video, Suryakumar Yadav could be seen mimicking Bumrah's distinctive run-up and bowling action.
Additionally, Suryakumar was also seen copying the bowler's celebration after his bowling action. The video went viral soon after, as fans found it hilarious to see the skipper copying his teammates.
Advertisement
Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will run from February 7 to March 8, 2026, featuring 20 teams in 55 matches.
ALSO READ- Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup 2026; India Seamer Suffers Injury Before Marquee Event: Report
Watch The Video Here:
India To Play USA In World Cup Opener
India will start their World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7, 2026, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Men in Blue will aim to become the first team to defend the title.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.