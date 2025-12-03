'Tumhaara Job Khatre Mein Hain': Harshit Rana Playfully Teases Photographer After Capturing Nitish Reddy's Training Shots In Raipur | WATCH

With rumours of rift surrounding the Indian cricket team, the 'Men in Blue' are hosting South Africa for the second ODI that will be played in Raipur. India are currently 1-0 up in the series and a win in Raipur will mean that they win the ODI series with one match remaining. India pulled off a heist in Ranchi and they will look to take their game a notch higher in the second ODI.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma headlined India's jittery win in Ranchi and the two former Indian skippers will be under the spotlight once again. Team India trained on the eve of the second ODI and the people in Raipur turned up at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium to watch the Indian players fine-tune their skills.

Harshit Rana Flaunts His Photography Skills

India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has been facing a lot of criticism. The 23-year-old pacer plays all the three formats for India and he has often been criticized for being a regular feature in the Indian team. Harshit played a pivotal role in the Kolkata Knight Riders winning their third IPL title in 2024.

In the first One Day International (ODI) between India and South Africa, Harshit Rana took three wickets and conceded just 65 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Harshit is expected to feature in the second ODI and the Indian team will want him to deliver once again in the Raipur game. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently posted a video of the Indian cricket team training in Raipur. The video showcases Harshit Rana capturing a perfect shot of Nitish Reddy and later showing it to the photographer.

Harshit Rana's ODI Career So Far