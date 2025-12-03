WATCH: Fans Turn Up To Watch Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Train As India Hit Nets In Raipur Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd ODI

After clinching a thriller in Ranchi, India will host South Africa for the second ODI of the series that is scheduled to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India had won the first ODI by 17 runs and they are currently 1-0 up in the series. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli headlined India's jittery win and they will be back once again as India look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against the Proteas.

South Africa on the other hand will like to believe that they had the first ODI in their grasp, but the 23 extras that they gave away in the game did not help their cause and in some way was the deciding factor in the game. Prior to the second game, both India and South Africa trained hard in Raipur to prepare for the match.

Fans Turn Up To Watch India's Practice Session

It is an open secret that the track in Raipur is not as conducive for batters as it was in Ranchi. The track in Ranchi wasn't as easy to bat either when India were batting, but it was Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's skills that made the proceedings look effortless. The Indian batters turned up and practiced under lights prior to the second ODI game in Raipur.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a few glimpses of India hitting the nets in Raipur. Interestingly, their practice session was attended by the fans and they cheered on as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batted their way through. Both Rohit and Virat, who look like two individuals on a mission, entertained the crowd with a few big shots.

Rohit Sharma Eyes New Milestone