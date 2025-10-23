Harshit Rana Wins Hearts With Quickfire Cameo Against Australia In 2nd ODI: 'Decent Technique And Good Game Sense'

A lot will be at stake as India face off against Australia in the 2nd ODI match at the Adelaide oval. The hosts registered a seven-wicket victory in Perth to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Riding on Rohit Shama and Shreyas Iyer's half-centuries India put up a commendable 264 runs on the board. Harshit Rana played a quick cameo at the end to provide a late push. The KKR pacer hits a 18 ball 24 to help India get past the 260 run mark. He hit three fours and added a valuable 37 runs for the 9th wicket partnership with Arshdeep Singh.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded Rana's batting ability. He posted on X, "Crucial runs from Harshit Rana. Showed decent technique and good game sense."

Rana came in on bat when India were 223-7 in 44 overs. He batted alongside Nitish Reddy before Adam Zampa removed Reddy for eight.

Advertisement

Rana also took on Zampa, who was the most successful Aussie bowler in the match, in his final over of the innings, smashing him for 16 runs. Zampa finished his spell with four scalps under his belt.

Advertisement