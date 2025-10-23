Pratika Rawal Levels World Record During Women's World Cup Showdown Against New Zealand

Pratika Rawal bats during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

Pratika Rawal has ascended to new heights with her standout knock in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The 25-year-old has put up a standout knock as an opener in One-Day Cricket, and she continues to shine for the Women in Blue at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Indian women's cricketer has gained a noteworthy achievement as she has now equalised a world record in women's ODI cricket.

Pratika Rawal Secures Major Achievement, Also Levels World Record

In the second ball of the tenth over, Indian women's opener Pratika Rawal hammered the delivery off Sophie Devine towards mid-wicket. The ball sailed for a boundary, helping the Indian opener to go full throttle against the New Zealand White Ferns.

Pratika Rawal made history as she completed 1000 runs in Women's ODI cricket. The 25-year-old also equalled the world record for scoring the fastest to score 1000 runs, a record that was held by Lindsay Reeler of Australia.

Advertisement

Rawal scored 1000 runs in 23 innings and stands above legends like Meg Lanning, Nicole Bolton, Laura Wolvaardt, Mithali Raj and many more.

Advertisement

The fastest to 1000 runs in WODIs

Pratika Rawal (IND) - 23 Innings

Lindsay Reeler (AUS) - 23 Innings

Meg Lanning (AUS) - 25 Innings

Nicole Bolton (AUS) - 25 Innings

Laura Wolvaardt (SA) - 27 Innings

Belinda Clark (AUS) - 27 Innings

Pratika Rawal Also Bags Her Eighth Half-Century In ODI Cricket

Pratika Rawal continued her fine form against the New Zealand White Ferns as she builds a robust partnership with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. The Indian openers put up a clinical display after starting slowly as they put up a clinical batting display in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Attains Unwanted Record Following Second Consecutive Duck Against Australia In ODIs

The 25-year-old Indian women's opener put up a clinical display with the bat by notching a 75-ball half-century against the New Zealand Women, her eighth overall in ODI cricket. Rawal hit the delivery off Rosemary Mair towards deep point for a single and then raised her bat in celebration.