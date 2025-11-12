Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Meets Shafali Verma After Women's World Cup Success, Present Her With Rs 1.5 Crore

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has felicitated cricketer Shafali Verma, a member of the Indian Women's Team, which lifted the 2025 ICC World Cup title. Shafali was initially not on the Indian squad but later she replaced Pratika Rawal, who had been ruled out due to an ankle injury sustained during the Bangladesh clash.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Felicitates Shafali Verma After Women's World Cup Success

The Haryana CM met with Shafali at his residence and presented her with Rs 1.5 crore and a Grade A grading certificate. Shafali has also been appointed the ambassador of the Haryana Women's Commission. CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "On behalf of the Haryana government, in honor of this outstanding performance, she has been awarded ₹1.50 crore in cash and a Grade A grading certificate. This recognition will inspire Haryana's sporting talents to reach even greater heights.

With her hard work and dedication, Shefali has not only brought glory to Haryana but to the entire nation. This achievement serves as an inspiration for all the daughters of the state; I wish you continued success in illuminating the country's name with your stellar performances."

Shafali Verma said, "I felt very proud meeting the Chief Minister. It is not just the team's victory, but the entire women's cricket victory... Haryana always supports sportspersons... The Chief Minister congratulated me a lot. Haryana government always backs sportspersons, so everyone must work hard."

Advertisement

Shafali Verma Produced A Match Winning Display In Women's World Cup Final

Shafali scored her maiden World Cup 50 as India posted a formidable 298 runs on the board. She scored 87 runs from 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54 and slammed 7 fours and 2 sixes during her time on the crease. She was also named the Man of the Match for his all-round ability, which propelled the way for India.

Advertisement