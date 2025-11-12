Updated 12 November 2025 at 15:21 IST
IPL 2026 Retention: Here's All You Need To Know About Total Purse Size, Rules And Squad Size And Live Streaming Ahead Of Final Deadline
The mini-auction for IPL 20265 is scheduled for mid-December. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be the defending champions heading into the next season
IPL 2026: The buzz around the world's biggest cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, has started and all the ten franchises are in the process of finalizing their retention list. Teams like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Mumbai Indians will have a tough time in releasing players.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have a lot to think about as they had a dismal campaign last year. Here's everything you need to know about the IPL 2026 retention day.
IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
- Retention day is the first step towards any franchise building for the next season. All the 10 franchises will be working round the clock to finalize a list of players who will have the maximum impact throughout the season. The retention deadline for the season is November 15, 2025
IPL 2026 Retention Rules
- The IPL retention rule this year is quite different this year as compared to the mega auctions that were held last year. This time around, there is no cap on retaining Indian players, overseas players, or uncapped players
IPL 2026 Retention Purse And Squad Size
- Despite the retention rules being flexible, all the ten franchises are allowed to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad. The purse size for every franchise is around INR 120 crore.
IPL 2026 Auction Date
- Unlike the last season, all the ten franchises are gearing up for the mini-auction this time around. The auction will be held somewhere between December 13 and 16. There is no official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the same. There were several reports that the auction will be held overseas, but it is likely to be held in India after two years
IPL 2026 Telecast And Live Streaming Details
- The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League Retentions will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application
