Rajasthan Royals Probable Retention And Released List, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Very Likely To Leave For CSK

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati | Image: ANI

The IPL retention deadline of November 15 is inching closer. Rajasthan Royals have remained the focal point of all the attention due to the ongoing rumour of Sanju Samson being traded off to CSK for IPL 2026.

The entire IPL retention conversation has been around Samson, and both the Royals and CSK have been involved in constant talks regarding a potential deal ahead of November 15. As per Cricbuzz, the inclusion of a foreign player and their remaining purse balance is creating complications in the deal.

In order to accommodate Sam Curran, Rajasthan need to release one of their foreign players, preferably Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 crore) and Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore). Releasing Theekshana would make sense as he didn't do justice with his price tag and picked up 11 wickets only. Hasaranga can be effective with his batting, so he could play a pivotal role next season.

Tushar Deshpande is another bowler who could be released. Bowling has been a long-standing issue for the Royals and by letting the fast bowler leave, they will add a whopping 6.5 crore to their purse. Jofra Archer's 12.5 crore price tag could prove to be a hindrance, but if the player remains fit, he could be a major asset.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel will definitely be retained, and one of them could replace Samson as the Rajasthan Royals captain.

List of Probable Rajasthan Royals Retained Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Rana, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk).

List of Probable Rajasthan Royals Released Players