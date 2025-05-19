'Has Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Himself Out of The England Series?' Ex-India Star Sanjay Manjrekar Bizarre Query

Ind vs Eng: Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best fast bowler of the generation and there is no doubting that. Bumrah has also led the side in Rohit Sharma's absence and now that the latter has retired from Tests, the obvious choice was the premier Indian pacer to take over the mantle of leadership.

But now, as things stand, the board is looking for a younger captain and hence Shubman Gill emerges as the frontrunner. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that Bumrah should be leading the side.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the former cricketer questioned the discussion amid reports that suggested that Gill is the front-runner to take over the leadership position and not Bumrah.

‘Has Bumrah said he won’t captain India?’

Manjrekar's tweet read: “Has Bumrah said he won’t captain India? Or has he ruled himself out of the England series? Then why are we discussing who will captain India?"

Ind vs Eng

The five-match Test series against England would also be the start of a new cycle of the World Test Championship. It will be interesting to see the kind of squad India picks now that their two stalwarts would be missing - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ: Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After GT Thrash DC