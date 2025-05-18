Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Gujarat Titans Decimate Delhi Capitals To Secure Playoff Berth

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans thumped Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets to become the first team to secure an IPL 2025 playoffs spot. Riding on Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's indomitable partnership, Gujarat secured their 9th win in IPL 2025 and have established their position at the top of the points table.

Gujarat Titans Decimated Delhi Capitals To Secure IPL 2025 Playoff Spot

Gujarat became the second team in the history of T20 cricket to chase down a target of 200 or more without losing a single wicket. Earlier, KL Rahul further stamped his authority as he registered his 5th IPL hundred. The 33-year-old also became the third fastest batter to score 800 runs in T20 cricket and got past Virat Kohli in the elite list.

Rahul's efforts didn't reap dividends as the DC bowlers looked helpless in front of a Gill-Sudharsan show. The pair didn't crumble under pressure and they were clinical throughout the match. Sudharsan brought up his century with a monstrous six of Kuldeep Yadav and is the favourite to capture the Orange Cap for this season.

Alongside Gujarat, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Gujarat have dethroned RCB from the top spot, and Virat Kohli's side is now in the second position with 17 points, followed by Punjab in the third with the same number of points. Mumbai Indians remain 4th with 14 points, while the Delhi Capitals are in the 5th place with 13 points and desperately need some favours from other teams in a bid to secure a spot in the top four.