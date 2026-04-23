MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians are set to host Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium and all the talk before the game is over the availability of two icons - Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. And that is bound to be the case as there is zilch confirmation over their availability.

It is no secret that Dhoni and Rohit have played a huge role in making the popularity of the MI-CSK clash in the IPL what it is. The strange bit here is that both the cricketing icons were with their team at the venue on the eve of the clash, raising hopes. But what is the real truth is still not known.

Has MS Dhoni Silently Retired From IPL?

Dhoni is 44 and he is not getting any younger. Over the past few seasons, there has been much speculation over his future at the league. But despite all rumours and speculations, the truth is - Dhoni is still part of the CSK side. It is no secret that his leg, his calf - to be precise - has let him down. Before the cash-rich league started, there was an official statement from the CSK camp that Dhoni would be out for a fortnight after a calf strain he picked up during an intra-squad game.

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It is about to be a month and Dhoni is yet to play a single game in the ongoing 2026 season and hence that forces us to start thinking - has he silently retired from the IPL? With Dhoni and knowing him, one cannot rule out the possibility that he has silently retired.

Be it the CSK captain or the coach, everybody claims that Dhoni would be back when he is fully fit and that they are in no mood to rush him in despite their shambolic campaign where they have won merely two out of six matches.

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