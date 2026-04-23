MS Dhoni Injury Update: Ruturaj Gaikwad Breaks Silence on Thala's Chances of Playing IPL's El Classico MI vs CSK

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad has almost confirmed that MS Dhoni will not feature in the game against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Gaikwad confirmed Dhoni's status on the eve of the clash during a promotional event in Mumbai. Claiming that the former captain injured his calf during the intra-squad practice match, Gaikwad said that Dhoni is slowly and steadily regaining full fitness.

‘Maybe next game, maybe after that…’

"We were playing a practice match; that's when he [MS Dhoni] snapped his calf, and then he wasn't able to run as comfortably as he wanted to.

"And I think after that it was just about him seeing some of the youngsters playing in practice games or in match simulations where he felt confident enough about them, who are ready and who have that ability to play in the IPL. And, after that, it was just about taking time on his recovery, and slowly, slowly he's getting there. Never know, maybe next game, maybe after that, but definitely one day for sure," Gaikwad said.

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Gaikwad also said that Dhoni will only come out to bat when required.

"About batting order, I think he has made it pretty clear for the last 2-3 years. I think it is just about giving an opportunity to youngsters or to other players to bat higher up the order and take the honours on him, whatever is possible, whatever he can do. n the last overs if required and obviously if situation requires it, he will go up the order but he likes to take everything on his chin and do the damage in last three four overs, whatever is possible," Gaikwad further added.

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