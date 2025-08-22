Has Sanju Samson Already Given Away His Batting Position At Asia Cup 2025?

BCCI announced a strong 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday. The tournament will be held in the UAE next month and will be played in the T20 format this time.

Defending champions India will definitely fancy their chances after taming Sri Lanka in 2023. Sanju Samson has been named in the 15-member squad, but with Shubman Gill's new role, there is a lack of clarity in their batting position. Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been India's go-to openers in the shortest format. But the emergence of Gill as the vice captain in T20Is has somewhat blocked Sanju's path.

Sanju Samson To Demote Himself In Asia Cup?

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are unlikely to demote themselves from No.3 and 4, and it is Samson who might have to adapt. The Rajasthan Royals captain registered himself at no. 5 during a Kerala Cricket League game for Kochi Blue Tigers. He gave his opening role as Vinoop Manoharan, and Jobin Joby opened the batting for the franchise.

He didn't get a chance to showcase his trickery in his new batting position, but the move has now signalled his willingness to accommodate himself to the team's need. This means Shubman Gill is likely to form a new opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma in the Asia Cup as it stands.

India will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the big-ticket clash against Pakistan on September 14.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh