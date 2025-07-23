Have Indian Cricket Fans Done Disservice To Farokh Engineer's Legacy? Ex-Wicketkeeper Breaks Silence On The Unanswered Question

Farokh Engineer opens up on having a stand named after him at Old Trafford Stadium | Image: Youtube/Lancashire Cricket (Screengrab)

The Lancashire County Cricket Club, on Wednesday, July 23rd, honoured former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd by naming stands after them at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium.

Before the start of the Manchester Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England, Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd unveiled the stands named after them at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium.

Farokh Engineer Reflects On Having A Stand Named After Him At Old Trafford Stadium

While speaking to PTI, Farokh Engineer said that it was a proud moment for him to have a stand in Manchester. The former cricketer added that it's not just a proud moment for him but also India.

The 87-year-old added that having a stand at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium is compensation for not having enough recognition in India.

“This is a proud moment not only for me but for India as well. Clive and I were talking about it this morning. We never imagined something like this would be done in our honour. God is Great. This compensates for not receiving recognition in my own country," Farokh Engineer told PTI.

He also criticized the Indian cricket fan base, saying that it's a shame that he did not get enough recognition where he played the most cricket.

“It is a shame that my achievements are not recognised where I played most of my cricket," he added.

Engineer's Stats In Test Cricket For India

The former India wicketkeeper batter made his Test debut in 1961 against England in Kanpur. Following that, Engineer played 46 Tests and 87 innings, scoring 2611 runs at an average of 31.08. He has two centuries and 16 half-centuries in red ball cricket for India.