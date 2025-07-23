Sturdy Team India Battles England's Pace Threat At Old Trafford, Jadeja And Shardul Boost Score To 264/4 At Stumps On Day One

India's Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur greets each other during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

The Indian cricket team valiantly stood guard against England's seam attack under overcast conditions, favouring the Ben Stokes-led Englishmen. Despite Shubman Gill's brain-fade dismissal and Rishabh Pant getting retired hurt due to injury, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur stood unbeaten at stumps on day one of the fourth test match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Team India scored 264/3 at stumps on day one, with Jadeja scoring 19 and Shardul picking up 19 runs on the scoreboard.

Shubman Gill-led Team India Secure 264 Runs At Stumps In Day One Of Old Trafford Test

Team India firmly began with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul setting a potent partnership throughout the first session to put pressure on England. After a successful opening session, England quickly bounced back with multiple dismissals and turned the momentum. KL Rahul was dismissed at 46 runs, while Yashasvi was taken down at 58 runs after a resilient outing.

India captain Shubman Gill suffered a brain-fade moment after being taken down by his English counterpart Ben Stokes, scoring just 12 runs. Sai Sudharsan stood up with a dominant 151-ball spell, scoring his maiden half century with a 61-run knock.

England Cricket's counter-attack was solid, picking up four wickets on day one. Ben Stokes scalped two wickets, while Chris Woakes and the returning Liam Dawson picked up a wicket each.

Team India Suffered Grim Setbacks But Put A Stern Fight Against England Cricket

Two of the biggest moments in the match were when Chris Woakes snapped Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat from the handle with one of his thunderous deliveries. Despite England's aggressiveness, Jaiswal managed to score 58 runs off 107 balls.

Another game-changing moment was when Rishabh Pant had to be retired hurt after a yorker off Woakes. He struggled to walk as his right foot had a massive swelling. Pant was eventually taken off the field in an ambulance buggy, and he looked distraught after the setback.

Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja put up a determined fightback, helping Team India reach 264 runs on the scoreboard. England picked up four wickets throughout the day, and the injury setback to Rishabh Pant could aggravate issues for the visitors.