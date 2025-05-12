'He Lit The Fire, Tore The Script': Greg Chappell Delivers A Moving Farewell Message To Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match against West Indies, at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain | Image: ANI Photo

Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell had nothing but praise for Virat Kohli upon his retirement from tests. He named him among two of the legendary cricketers for Team India who revolutionized the game. Chappell made a distinct remark that Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer to ever exist in the game.

Greg Chappell Gives A Powerful Message For Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has ended his incredible run in Test cricket. A month before the start of India's tour of England, two of the country's top red-ball stars have ended their careers in the game's longest format.

Kohli's decision comes after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement a few days ago. The star Indian cricketer has retired after a successful 14-year career in which he also captained the team. Greg Chappell expressed his thoughts in words as he shared admiration for the former Indian skipper.

"There was a time when Indian cricket, particularly overseas, bore an air of respectful submission - playing with technical skill, yes, but often with psychological inferiority. That changed in stages. Sourav Ganguly gave Indian cricket a new spine. MS Dhoni brought ice-cold leadership and white-ball dominance. But Kohli? Kohli lit the fire. He tore the script and authored a new one, where India was not just competitive abroad but expected to win.

"He was the most Australian non-Australian cricketer we've ever seen - a snarling warrior in whites, never giving an inch, always demanding more. Not just of his bowlers, his fielders or his opposition, but first and foremost, of himself," Greg Chappell said in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

The Noticeable Gap Following Virat Kohli's Retirement

With Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket and Rohit Sharma already leaving the format, it marked the end of an era in Indian cricket. The star cricketer stepped down just before the England tour, leaving a significant void on the Indian side.