Updated 10 February 2026 at 10:22 IST
'He Never Gets Afraid': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's Bizarre Asim Munir Mention After Pakistan's India ICC T20 World Cup Boycott U-Turn
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Yes, Pakistan have made the U-turn as was expected, and are now going to play the big-ticket game against India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: As was expected, Pakistan has made the predicted U-turn and has agreed to call of the boycott of the India match at the ICC T20 World Cup. Hours before the standoff was over, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi made a bizarre Asim Munir mention. Munir is a Field Marshal.
The mention was just not on the cards. And hence the mention came across as irrelevant as there was no need of it. In fact, his mention made it clear that Pakistan may be asking the rest not to mix sports with politics, but they have done it themselves.
This unwarranted mention clearly shows that the military establishment is closely monitoring this issue and it goes beyond sports.
‘He never gets afraid’
The PCB boss claimed that neither he nor his government was intimidated by the "threats" from India and the ICC.
"Neither am I intimidated by the threats from India and the ICC, nor is the Government of Pakistan, and as for Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, you already know about him, he never gets afraid," Naqvi said.
Pakistan's Expected U-Turn
With the amount of money that was at stake, it was clear that Pakistan is bound to make an U-turn in this matter. It would now be interesting to see if the International Cricket Council levies sanctions on them or let them off easily. The match between India-Pakistan is set to take place on February 15 in Colombo. There is little to no doubt that India would start favourites in that one.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 10 February 2026 at 10:16 IST