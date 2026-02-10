'He Never Gets Afraid': PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's Bizarre Asim Munir Mention After Pakistan's India ICC T20 World Cup Boycott U-Turn

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: As was expected, Pakistan has made the predicted U-turn and has agreed to call of the boycott of the India match at the ICC T20 World Cup. Hours before the standoff was over, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi made a bizarre Asim Munir mention. Munir is a Field Marshal.

The mention was just not on the cards. And hence the mention came across as irrelevant as there was no need of it. In fact, his mention made it clear that Pakistan may be asking the rest not to mix sports with politics, but they have done it themselves.

This unwarranted mention clearly shows that the military establishment is closely monitoring this issue and it goes beyond sports.

‘He never gets afraid’

The PCB boss claimed that neither he nor his government was intimidated by the "threats" from India and the ICC.

"Neither am I intimidated by the threats from India and the ICC, nor is the Government of Pakistan, and as for Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, you already know about him, he never gets afraid," Naqvi said.

Pakistan's Expected U-Turn