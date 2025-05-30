'He Only Rejects': Gautam Gambhir Gets Slammed by Atul Wassan Over 'Main Selector Nahi Hoon' Comment on Shreyas Iyer's Snub For England Tour

Ind vs Eng: We are still days away from the start of the England tour, but the buzz is palpable. India head coach Gautam Gambhir finds himself in the middle of a controversy now. He recently said that he is not the selector when asked why Shreyas Iyer was not picked despite his good form. Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has now gone on to criticise Gambhir. Wassan says Gambhir does not select, he only rejects.

"He doesn't select; he only rejects," he said on the 12th episode of Bails and Banter on the OTTplay app.

Wassan revealed that the coach plays a huge role in the selection of the squad.

‘Coach has a role in team selection’

“The coach has a role in team selection, and selectors also listen to them before naming the squad,” he added.

Iyer has been in phenomenal touch in the domestic circuit and hence once reckoned he would be in the side once Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Iyer Shining in IPL

Meanwhile, Iyer is currently featuring in the ongoing season of the IPL where he is leading the Punjab Kings. He led PBKS to top the group stage after the league matches, but unfortunately could not beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru to make it to the final in the first attempt.