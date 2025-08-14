'He Respects His Family...': Babar Azam's Cousin Kamran Akmal Comes up With Vaugue Defense After West Indies Humiliates Pakistan

WI vs Pak: Veteran Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam's bat has not done the talking and that is the reason why he is facing the ire from all quarters. While some want to to be calling it a day, others want him to be sacked by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Amid all this talk, Babar's cousin, a former Pakistan cricketer, Kamran Akmal has come out in defense. But again, his defense of Babar is vague and hilarious. Instead of talking about Babar's current form in cricket, Kamran spoke vaguely about his ego and that he respects everyone in his family and loves his country.

'I haven't seen ego in him'

“I can guarantee that I haven't seen ego in him. He respects his family and meets everyone respectfully. But what I want from him is, when he enters the field, he doesn't act bigger than the game. Prioritise Pakistan. The investments he made in some players during his tenure as Pakistan captain didn't favour the country, too,” said Akmal on The Game Plan.

Without a doubt, Babar is one of the finest cricketers from Pakistan and hence everyone feels hurt when he does not live upto his potential. Babar would himself be hoping that he gets among the runs soon. The former Pakistan captain, who is currently out of the T20I side, owns seven ducks in the 20-over format from 128 matches (121 innings). The question now would be that will Babar find a spot in the T20I side for the Asia Cup 2025? While that remains to be seen, multiple reports claim he is in the reckoning for a spot.

