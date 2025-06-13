'He's Born Champion': Fans React To Australia Star Mitchell Starc's Resilient Half-Century Against South Africa In WTC 2025 Final

Australia's Mitchell Starc in action during Day 03 of the WTC 2025 Final against South Africa | Image: AP

WTC 2025 Final: Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc displayed a splendid performance on Day 03 of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against South Africa, on June 13th at the iconic Lord's in London.

Mitchell Starc played an unbeaten 58-run knock from 136 balls at a strike rate of 42.65. The 35-year-old hammered just five fours during his time on the crease.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood cemented a 59-run stand, which helped the Aussies to make a comeback in the game. A 59-run partnership between Starc and Hazlewood became the fifth-highest stand by visiting 10th wicket pairs at Lord’s.

Australia's second inning came to an end at 207, with a lead of 281 runs. Now, the Proteas batting lineup needs to make 282 runs to win the match.

Cricket Fans Hail Mitchell Starc For His Stunning Performance On Day 03 Of The WTC Final 2025

Following Mitchell Starc's solid performance at the Lord's in the WTC 2025 Final, the cricket fans showered praise on the Aussie fast bowler. One fan called Starc a 'born champion'. Another one wrote on social media that the Aussie speedster is 'proving why he is the greatest of all time'.

The last time Mitchell Starc scored 40-plus runs in Tests was back in the WTC 2023 Final against India. Australia won that game after a win over India.

Recapping The WTC 2025 Final Between South Africa and Australia

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia. It was Steve Smith's 66 and Beau Webster's 72-run knock that helped the Aussies power to 212.

Even South Africa failed to perform while batting as they fell prey to Pat Cummins's six-wicket haul. David Bedingham was the highest run-scorer for the Proteas; he scored 45 runs from 111 balls. The Proteas were propelled to 138 in their first inning.

During Australia's second inning, Alex Carey (43 runs from 50 balls) and Mitchell Starc (58* runs from 136 balls) were the top performers for the Aussies as they powered them to 207.