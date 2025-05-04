'He's Going To Fail Sometimes': RR Pace Bowling Coach Wants 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Learn From Mistakes

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4th.

Rajasthan Royals have displayed a poor performance in the ongoing season of the IPL 2025. RR have won just three matches and conceded eight defeats in the season so far. The Royals hold eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of -0.780.

Before their match against KKR, Rajasthan Royals pace bowling coach Shane Bond came at the pre-match press conference and showered praise on the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, calling him talented.

He also reflected on the youngster's poor knock against the Mumbai Indians and said that he will fail sometimes, but he will learn from that. The RR coach further added that the franchise are patient with the cricket prodigy.

"He's had a fantastic start, but he's also going to go through the ups and downs. You know, he's going to fail sometimes, and he's going to have to learn to deal with that, with someone so young. He's obviously a seriously talented player, but he's also still a kid, you know. So, he's sort of learning on the go. We're going to be really patient with him because you have to be," Shane Bond told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL 2025 Stats

Vaibhav Suryavanshi gained people's attention after his record-breaking 101-run knock from 38 balls at a strike rate of 265.79. He hammered seven fours and 11 sixes against the Gujarat Titans.

However, the cricket prodigy shattered people's expectations after he was dismissed by a two-ball duck against Mumbai Indians during RR's previous fixture.