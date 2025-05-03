sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL 2025 | India Talks Tough | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Donald Trump | Goa Stampede | Ajaz Khan In Hot Water |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2025: Will KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Feature In Must Win Clash Against Rajasthan Royals? Here's A Major Update

Updated May 3rd 2025, 20:59 IST

IPL 2025: Will KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Feature In Must Win Clash Against Rajasthan Royals? Here's A Major Update

Captain Ajinkya Rahane sustained a hand injury during the Kolkata Knight Riders' victory against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Ajinkya Rahane checks his injury during a game
Ajinkya Rahane checks his injury during a game | Image: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Rajasthan Royals in a must-win IPL 2025 clash at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 3. The defending champion kept their playoff hopes alive with a slender 14-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

KKR Face Major Ajinkya Rahane Selection Dilemma

They are currently standing on the brink of an IPL elimination and another loss would end their hopes in this season. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane was injured during the DC vs KKR clash. The 36-year-old sustained a hand injury while fielding at short cover and received medical attention for a brief period before leaving the field for the remainder of the game.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Imparts Wisdom To RR's Tushar Deshpande Through Valuable Lessons After MI's Titanic Win | WATCH

Sunil Narine deputised in his absence and did a wonderful job of navigating the IPL 2024 champions to a victory. There has been concern over Rahane's availability in the next game but Rovman Powell confirmed the KKR skipper has started batting in the nets and might be available for the KKR vs RR clash in Kolkata.

As quoted by Sportstar, he said, “He (Rahane) has shown improvement over the last few days. He has started batting, that is a good sign. It’s important for us to have him, he has been one of our batters who have been shining lights. Credit to the medical staff, they are working extremely hard with him in ensuring that he is available for tomorrow’s match.”

Also Read: IPL 2025: Injury Scare For CSK! Matheesha Pathirana Leaves Field After Nasty Collision With Ravindra Jadeja During RCB Clash

How Can KKR Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?

KKR are currently 7th with 9 points in their kitty and could reach 17 points if they manage to grind out wins in all their remaining games. The IPL 2024 champions would not only have to ensure they don't falter in the rest of their games while they also have to depend on the other results. They would hope Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings don't win more than two matches which will further enhance their chances of making it to successive IPL playoffs.

Published May 3rd 2025, 20:59 IST