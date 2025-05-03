IPL 2025: Will KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Feature In Must Win Clash Against Rajasthan Royals? Here's A Major Update

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Rajasthan Royals in a must-win IPL 2025 clash at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 3. The defending champion kept their playoff hopes alive with a slender 14-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

KKR Face Major Ajinkya Rahane Selection Dilemma

They are currently standing on the brink of an IPL elimination and another loss would end their hopes in this season. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane was injured during the DC vs KKR clash. The 36-year-old sustained a hand injury while fielding at short cover and received medical attention for a brief period before leaving the field for the remainder of the game.

Sunil Narine deputised in his absence and did a wonderful job of navigating the IPL 2024 champions to a victory. There has been concern over Rahane's availability in the next game but Rovman Powell confirmed the KKR skipper has started batting in the nets and might be available for the KKR vs RR clash in Kolkata.

As quoted by Sportstar, he said, “He (Rahane) has shown improvement over the last few days. He has started batting, that is a good sign. It’s important for us to have him, he has been one of our batters who have been shining lights. Credit to the medical staff, they are working extremely hard with him in ensuring that he is available for tomorrow’s match.”

How Can KKR Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs?