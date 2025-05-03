IPL 2025: RCB Star Virat Kohli Rewrites Record Books, Achieves Multiple Records With Blitz 62-Run Knock Against CSK

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd match of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2025, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3rd.

Talisman RCB batter Virat Kohli played a fiery knock against the Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He played a 62-run knock from 33 balls at a strike rate of 187.88. The 36-year-old hammered five fours and five sixes during his time on the crease. Unfortunately, Kohli's time on the crease came to an end in the 12th over when Sam Curran dismissed him.

Virat Kohli's Stats In IPL

Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form in the 18th season of the T20 tournament. The 36-year-old played 263 IPL matches, scoring 8509 runs at a strike rate of 132.60, and has an average of 39.58. Kohli is also the highest run-scorer of the cash-rich tournament.

In the ongoing season, Kohli played 11 matches and scored 505 runs at a strike rate of 143.47, and has an average of 63.13.

Virat Kohli Achieves Multiple Records During RCB vs CSK Clash

With his stunning knock, Virat Kohli achieved the milestone of most run against the any team in the IPL. Kohli now has scored 1146 runs against CSK in the extravagant T20 tournament.

David Warner stands in the second place with his 1134 runs against the Punjab Kings in the IPL.

The talismanic RCB batter equalled David Warner's record. Kohli now has 62 fifties in the cash-rich tournament, which is the joint-most half-centuries in the IPL. Both Warner and Kohli have 62 fifties.

Virat Kohli also crossed the 9500-run mark in India in the T20s. He has scored 9552 runs on Indian soil in the T20s.

The 36-year-old leapfrogged Shikhar Dhawan to achieve another elite feat. Now, Virat Kohli has 10 fifty-plus scores against the Chennai-based team in the IPL.