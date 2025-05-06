Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Addresses His Stand On India's Cricketing Ties With Pakistan After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has presented a cut-throat opinion on whether India should continue having any ties with Pakistan, including cricket.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, calls have been made to sever all ties with Pakistan, including cricket. Gambhir delivers his personal take, saying that India shouldn't engage in anything with Pakistan as the soldiers' lives are much more important than anything.

Gautam Gambhir Keeps Nation First, Urges To Cut All Ties With Pakistan

The terror attacks in Pahalgam have sent shivers all around the world. Terrorists opened fire from close range on a group of innocent tourists in the Baisaran Valley, causing a state of panic. The attackers attempted to disrupt the peace and harmony of the Kashmir Valley, which is typically brimming with tourists at this time of year.

The attack specifically targeted non-Muslim tourists, and the TRF, a faction of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility for the incident. Several civilians were killed and many others injured.

Gautam Gambhir has kept his Nation First ideology intact, and he believes India should not duel with Pakistan in cricket and sever all ties until the matters are resolved.

"My personal answer to this is absolutely no. It is the government's decision. There is nothing more important than the lives of our soldiers. It is my personal opinion, till all this (cross-border terrorism) doesn't stops, there should be nothing between India and Pakistan," Gautam Gambhir said at the ABP Summit, as quoted by ANI.

India's Virat Kohli and Axar Patel exchange handshake with Pakistan's Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq after Team India's win in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025- Group A match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

Will BCCI Take Up Any Action?

The Indian government has been adamant about not taking part in any bilateral cricketing ties with Pakistan. The last bilateral meeting between the two countries took place in 2008 during the Asia Cup, and the Mumbai attacks in the same year brought it all to an end.

Team India and Pakistan only compete in the ICC tournaments, and recently, they were at odds over the venue for the ICC Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue did not travel across the border amid ongoing tensions, and the tournament was played under the hybrid format to accommodate the side.