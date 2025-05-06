IPL 2025: KKR Head Coach Brushes Aside MS Dhoni Hype In Kolkata: 'Sometimes We Just Ignore That Noise'

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the Chennai Super Kings in a must-win IPL 2025 tie at the Eden Gardens. The IPL 2024 champions have won their last two matches and cannot afford to make any more slip-ups.

MS Dhoni Set For A Massive Reception At Eden Gardens

KKR will play their last home match of IPL 2025, and with MS Dhoni at the helm of CSK, supporters are expected to throng the stadium in large numbers. Dhoni's fandom has been undeniable, and the CSK frontman could witness yet another positive reception at KKR's home. But head coach Chandrakant Pandit brushed aside all the concerns, citing that his side is very focused on the game.

As quoted by India Today, he said, "I think during these kinds of games, every player and every team is always focused on their own game.

"I mean, that's sometimes like, if a batter is batting and there is so much noise around and if you ask that batter, probably he will say that 'I didn't hear anything about it."

"It was the same case with me when people used to tell me so much noise around and how you can focus. But sometimes we just ignore that noise automatically. So, obviously when you are focused on the game, it does not matter so much if you ask me."

How Can KKR Still Make It To The IPL 2025 Playoffs