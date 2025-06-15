Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Set To Rejoin Team India Camp Ahead Of 1st Test Against England In Headingley: Report

Shubman Gill-led Team India will take on England in a five-match Test series, starting from June 20th.

Just days before the start of the five-match Test series against England, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir returned to New Delhi after his mother was hospitalized. Following that, many people thought that Gautam Gambhir would not be able to return to England before the start of the five-match series.

Gautam Gambhir To Rejoin Team India Camp In England In Next Three Days

However, it is being understood that Gautam Gambhir will rejoin the Indian Cricket Team in England in the next three days, according to a report from Cricbuzz.

A close source to Gautam Gambhir told Cricbuzz that the Team India head coach will join the Team India squad before the start of the first Test match. As per the report, Gambhir's mother is still in the ICU, but is currently stable.

"He will definitely rejoin the team before the first Test. He has consulted the doctors about his mother's condition, which has improved although she continues to be in the ICU. But he will plan his return soon," a source close to Gambhir said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Currently, Team India have just completed their practice match against India A in Beckenham. The Shubman Gill-led side will have a day off on June 16th and will travel to Leeds on June 17th ahead of their first Test match of the series.

Shubman Gill To Lead Team India In Five-Match Test Series Against England

Ahead of India's tour of England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Shubman Gill as Team India's newly appointed captain. The decision was taken after Rohit Sharma bid adieu to red-ball cricket.

Headingley in Leeds will host the first Test match between India and England from June 20th. The second match will be played from July 2nd at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The third and fourth Tests will be held at Lord's and Emirates Old Trafford, from July 10th and July 23rd, respectively.