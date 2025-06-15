IND vs ENG: Will VVS Laxman Take Over India's Preparations From Gautam Gambhir? Here's A Major Update

The upcoming five-match Test series will mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. India will take on England in the first Test at Headingley on June 20.

Will VVS Laxman Take Over In Gautam Gambhir's Absence?

There were reports that Gautam Gambhir returned to India due to personal reasons. There have been no developments regarding Gaambhir's return ahead of the first Test, and a few reports suggested that VVS Laxman might take over the charge overseeing the preparations. But as per Cricbuzz, Laxman has not been assigned any kind of role by the BCCI as things stand. Laxman has been a key figure in Indian cricket, donning several roles and also happens to be the director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

He is currently in England with the India U-19 side, but various sources have confirmed to Cricbuzz that he is not associated with the Indian Cricket Team in any official capacity. A source told Cricbuzz, “He has gone there for some other purpose, not on any assignment with the Indian team. He travelled to London from Lausanne.”

Another source said, "The target is to win in England, and he may have spoken to the coaches and selectors present here, and perhaps even attended the intra-squad game. But he holds no official role with this team."

Shardul Thakur Presents His Case With Sensational Hundred