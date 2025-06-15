IND vs ENG: Test Captain Shubman Gill Gets Kuldeep Yadav's Unfiltered Endorsement: 'He Is Ready To Lead The Team'

Kuldeep Yadav Backs Shubman Gill's Leadership Credentials

Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Gill took over the reins and the Gujarat Titans skipper will be the centre of attraction for the next few weeks. Apart from the leadership traits, Gill's batting in overseas conditions will also face a massive challenge. The Indian red-ball captain hasn't really proved his authority away from home and perhaps his captaincy responsibility might help him to thrive.

Ahead of the first Test, Kuldeep Yadav has backed Gill to succeed as a captain. The Indian spinner pointed out that Gill had a lot of discussion with Rohit Sharma and it might help him to navigate the captaincy challenges. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said, "As you have seen, Shubman knows how to lead the team. He has worked under a lot of seniors as well. From the last couple of years, he has been in a lot of discussions with Rohit [Sharma]. Not only in ODI, but also in Tests. I am sure he has learnt a lot. As a leader, he is very motivated. The way he thinks is very important. He has helped the team a lot and lifted us. In the last 3-4 sessions...I have seen the qualities of the seniors within the leadership group and I have seen those qualities in Shubman as well. He is ready to lead the team."