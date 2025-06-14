Here's How Much Team India Will Earn Hefty Amount Even After Not Qualifying For WTC 2025 Final, Check Details

WTC 2025 Final: In the 2023-2025 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), Rohit Sharma-led Team India finished in third position on the table.

In the past two years, Team India clinched nine wins and conceded eight defeats after playing 19 matches. It had been a poor performance from Rohit Sharma's side in the 2023-2025 cycle, but they still managed to finish in third place with a points percentage of 50.00.

Team India Perform Poorly In The WTC 2023-2025 Cycle

Team India's poor performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-2025 stopped them from qualifying for the Final match of the WTC. It was Australia who claimed the BGT series after 10 years and made it into the Final of the WTC 2023-2025. India suffered a 3-1 series loss against the Aussies on their home soil.

India Earn Hefty Amount After End Of WTC 2023-2025 Cycle

Even after not qualifying for the WTC 2023-2025 Final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will earn a whopping amount from the ICC.

Team India will earn a whopping USD 1.44 million for finishing in the third place on the WTC 2023-2025 table. In Indian currency, India will be Rs. 12.30 crore from the ICC.

Previously, in 2023, the prize money awarded to the team finishing in the third place was USD 450,000 (Rs 3.84 crore). However, now the prize money for the teams has been increased.

Meanwhile, South Africa will earn 3.6 million (Rs 30.76 crore) for winning the prestigious WTC mace after beating the mighty Australians. Even though Pat Cummins' side conceded a defeat in the WTC 2023-2025 Final, they will still get a hefty check of USD 2.16 million (Rs 18.45 Crore).

On the other hand, Pakistan, who finished at the bottom of the WTC 2023-2025 table with a points percentage of 27.98, will still earn USD 480,000 for ending the two-year cycle in ninth place.